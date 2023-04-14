Alappuzha: Brutal Beating Results in Youth’s Death

Tragedy struck Chandiroor in Alappuzha when a 28-year-old man, Felix, was brutally attacked and succumbed to his injuries. According to reports, Felix had left home with a group of friends on Thursday and was found with serious injuries by 10:30 pm. He was immediately admitted to the hospital but couldn’t survive the assault, which is suspected to have been carried out using bricks.

‘Felix was a history-sheeter who was an accused in several cases,’ said a police officer investigating the case. The police have taken one person into custody in connection with the case and are investigating further. The incident has sent shockwaves through the area, and locals have demanded swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice.