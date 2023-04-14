BJP MLA Kumaraswamy quits party

M P Kumaraswamy, a Mudigere BJP MLA, resigned from the party on Thursday after being denied a ticket to contest the Karnataka Assembly elections, blaming national General Secretary C T Ravi. People will not turn out in large numbers if party stalwart B S Yediyurappa does not attend BJP rallies, he said. The three-term MLA also stated that he will soon submit his resignation as a legislator to the Assembly Speaker. Deepak Doddaiah was named as the candidate from Mudigere in the BJP’s second list of 23 candidates released last night.

Kumaraswamy chastised BJP national General Secretary CT Ravi for not receiving the ticket and stated that he will make his next move after consulting with his supporters and constituents. The MLA claimed that he missed the ticket due to a personal rivalry with Ravi. CT Ravi has made certain that I do not receive a ticket due to personal reasons; he now possesses that power as national general secretary. If I had been in his shoes and he had been in mine, I would have done the same thing He warned the BJP that Ravi would destroy the party. There is speculation that the leader of the SC community will join JD(S) or run as an independent candidate. I have submitted my resignation to the party office and will hand it over to the Speaker shortly. In a few days, I’ll consult with my supporters and voters to determine my next steps he stated.