Chargesheet reveals CCTV footage aided in identifying Delhi hit-and-run suspects.

The Delhi Police have established the identities of the four accused in the hit-and-run case, where a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death while trapped under a car on New Year’s Day. The police used CCTV footage, statements from eyewitnesses, and other scientific evidence to build their case, as revealed in the chargesheet. ‘The evidence proved the presence of the four accused- Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj Mittal and Mithun- in the car,’ the report stated.

Six eyewitnesses, including the victim’s friend, an autorickshaw driver, and a person who was in the car with the accused, but was dropped off before the incident, provided statements to the police. Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, and Manoj Mittal were arrested on January 2 in connection with the case. Ashutosh Bhardwaj and Ankush, who were co-accused, were granted bail by the court, while Deepak Khanna’s bail plea was rejected.

The accused were charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, harbouring an offender, common intention, and false information. Additionally, Amit Khanna faced charges of rash driving and causing hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others. The chargesheet shows the Delhi Police’s commitment to investigating this heinous crime and bringing the perpetrators to justice.