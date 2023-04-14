Ensure that NCERT books are prescribed by state boards and schools: NCPCR

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed the Department of School Education to ensure that all state boards and schools prescribe books by the National Council of Educational Research Training (NCERT) for students from Class 1 to 12. It also said that no child should be discriminated against, harassed, or neglected by schools for carrying books published/prescribed by the NCERT, causing mental or physical suffering. Any action taken against the child and hence, may attract the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, the letter issued on April 13 said.

According to the Commission’s letter to all principal secretaries, such state directives should be posted on their department’s website. In addition, the directions must be posted on the school’s website and notice board. A copy of the instructions be circulated and disseminated among parents for information, the letter stated. Uniformity in curriculum in all schools in accordance with the RTE Act of 2009 and quality education for all children, the letter stated. The Commission has also requested that they send compliance with their recommendations within 30 days of the letter’s issuance.