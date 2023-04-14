Filmmaker Rajamouli casts Mahesh Babu in a jungle adventure that is expected to go on floors at the end of this year

Renowned director SS Rajamouli has cast Mahesh Babu in his upcoming jungle adventure film, which is set to begin filming at the end of this year. The project is still in the writing stage, and specific details have yet to be revealed, but sources close to the film have disclosed that Mahesh Babu’s character will be based on the Hindu deity Hanuman.

The director is known for drawing inspiration from Indian mythology, particularly the Ramayana and Mahabharata, for his films, and his upcoming project with Mahesh Babu will be no exception.

The African jungle adventure will feature a character whose journey mirrors that of Hanuman, who is known for fighting against all odds in the jungle, with the story trajectory following that of the Ramayana with a contemporary twist from SS Rajamouli.

The film is expected to include extensive VFX work, with reports indicating that an international studio will produce the project, with the VFX executed in Los Angeles. SS Rajamouli’s previous films have also explored Indian culture and religion, with his latest work, RRR, featuring characters based on Bheem and Lord Ram for Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, respectively.

Rajamouli’s films often put a contemporary spin on traditional Indian stories and religious scriptures. The upcoming jungle adventure film featuring Mahesh Babu is expected to do the same, and the inclusion of a character based on Hanuman will undoubtedly excite fans of Indian mythology.

Further details about the project, including the film’s title, have yet to be announced, but the collaboration between Rajamouli and Babu has already generated significant buzz in the Indian film industry.