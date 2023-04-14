Gutka ban: SC adjourns petition challenging Madras High Court order

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on Tuesday on a petition challenging the Madras High Court’s order quashing the Tamil Nadu government’s 2018 decision to prohibit the sale, manufacture, and transportation of gutkha and other tobacco-based products. During a brief hearing, the court stated that regulations should be followed. According to the state, orders of the Food Safety Commissioner prohibiting the sale, storage, and manufacture of gutkha and other tobacco products are supported by the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restriction on Sales) Regulations, 2011. A bench of justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna had previously issued notice to the Food Safety Commissioner and some tobacco traders in response to the state government’s petition. The Commissioner issued the notification that was overturned by the High Court in 2018.