HC questions delay in arresting Swapna despite her clear involvement in Life Mission case

The Kerala High Court has raised questions about the delay in arresting Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Life Mission corruption case. The court deemed it a serious matter, stating that ‘there is no lack of clarity regarding Swapna’s role in the corruption case. Why her arrest is being delayed indefinitely is a serious question.’ These comments were made while the court was rejecting former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar’s bail plea in the same case.

The court also observed that Sivasankar had significant influence over Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the ruling party, creating a strong possibility of evidence being destroyed using this influence. Despite his involvement in a serious crime, Sivasankar was appointed to a major post, which the court attributed to his considerable power and influence over the government.

Sivasankar has been in custody since his arrest on February 14 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with another money laundering case registered over the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels. The Life Mission case involves the alleged illegal gratification obtained for awarding the contract work for the project to build 140 housing units in the Thrissur district utilizing the funds donated by UAE Red Crescent.