Kerala government to approach SC in Arikomban issue

According to Forest Minister A K Saseendran, the State government plans to seek a solution to the Arikomban elephant issue by approaching the Supreme Court. The government had previously attempted to find a suitable place to relocate the elephant as per the Kerala High Court’s directive but failed to do so due to the lack of an area without human habitation. As a result, the minister stated that the apex court would be informed about the difficulty in complying with the High Court order and a request for an extension of time to fulfill it would be made.

Furthermore, the people of the Parambikulam region strongly protested against the court’s decision to relocate the elephant there. The government will seek permission from the court to act as per Section 11 of the Wildlife Protection Act.