PM Modi expresses anguish over Hoshiarpur accident; Announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the death of 7 people in an accident in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur on Friday and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next-of-kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured. Seven people were killed and 10 others sustained injuries after being allegedly run over by a truck in the Garhshankar area of the Hoshiarpur district of Punjab.

‘Expressing grief on the loss of lives due to an accident in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, PM @narendramodi has approved an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000’, read a tweet on the official handle of the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.

‘Seven people died on the spot’, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Daljit Singh Khakh said on Thursday. The accident took place when they were on their way to Charan Choh Ganga Khuralgarh Sahib Gurudwara in the Garhshankar sub-division, the DSP said. Bodies of the deceased have been kept in a mortuary, the police informed further. Among the injured, one person, identified as Teena, was shifted to the PGI Hospital, Chandigarh. ‘She is recovering’, the official said.