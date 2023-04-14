PM Modi to inaugurate Vande Bharat service for Kerala on April 25th.

Manorama News reported that Kerala has been given sudden instructions to make preparations for the inauguration of Vande Bharat Express by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state. The Railway Board issued a set of instructions to complete the preparations on time. The Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur service is under consideration, and the trial service will commence from Thiruvananthapuram to Shornur in Thrissur. PM Modi is expected to inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram on April 25th, a day after he arrives in Kerala.

The Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division issued seven instructions, including details of the inaugural service, to be followed on April 25th. However, it is not clear what will be the train’s speed in Kerala, considering the state’s topology. Vande Bharat trains can touch up to speeds of 160 km per hour.

Two weeks ago, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his disappointment over Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s statement that permitting Vande Bharat trains to Kerala was not under the consideration of the Central government at the moment and had asked the government to reconsider its stand. Though the railway minister stated in February that Vande Bharat Express would reach Kerala soon, he later went back on the promise.