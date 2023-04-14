PM Narendra Modi held talks with British PM Rishi Sunak

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke by phone with his British counterpart, Rishi Sunak, and called for tough action against anti-India elements operating in that country. Modi brought up the issue of the security of Indian diplomatic missions in the United Kingdom. During the conversation, Modi also brought up the issue of economic offenders who have sought refuge in the UK, and he asked for progress on their return so that they can face justice in India.

India is attempting to extradite from the United Kingdom beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya and fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. As part of the India-UK Roadmap 2030, the leaders reviewed progress on a number of bilateral issues. They were pleased with recent high-level exchanges and expanding cooperation, particularly in the trade and economic sectors. According to the PMO, they agreed on the importance of completing a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement between the two countries as soon as possible. Sunak has been invited to the G20 Summit in September 2023 by Modi. The British Prime Minister praised India’s G20 presidency and reaffirmed the UK’s full support for India’s initiatives and their success.