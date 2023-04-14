Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Court to give verdict on April 20

Surat court said on Thursday said that it would rule on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s request for a stay of execution in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark on April 20. On March 23, a Surat metropolitan magistrate’s court sentenced Gandhi to two years in prison after finding him guilty of his remark in 2019. Gandhi, who was disqualified as an MP following the conviction, filed an appeal with the Surat Sessions Court against the verdict, requesting a stay of execution.

Senior advocate R S Cheema, who represented Gandhi, told Sessions Judge R P Mogera that the trial court was not required to impose the maximum penalty prescribed for the offense. Cheema argued that the magistrate’s order was strange because he made a hotchpotch of all the evidence on record. There was no fair trial. The entire case was based on electronic evidence, in which I delivered a speech during elections and a person sitting 100 kilometers away filed a complaint after seeing it on the news.There was no need for the harshest punishment in this case, he explained.