Shah Rukh Khan and SS Rajamouli makes it to the Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023 list

Only two Indians, Shah Rukh Khan and SS Rajamouli, have made it to Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list of 2023, thanks to their momentous year. In 2022, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen after a long gap with the massive hit Pathaan, which broke many box office collection records. SS Rajamouli’s RRR not only revived the Indian box office but also received worldwide recognition, winning an Oscar for Best Original Song for its popular number “Naatu Naatu”.

The 100 Most Influential People list also features US President Joe Biden, King Charles of Britain, Syrian-born swimmers and activists Sara Mardini and Yusra Mardini, supermodel Bella Hadid, billionaire CEO Elon Musk, and singer Beyonce.

Actor Deepika Padukone wrote Shah Rukh Khan’s profile, as they have delivered several hits together, including the most recent release, Pathaan. Deepika wrote, “For someone who has known him intimately and cares for him deeply, 150 words will never do justice to the phenomenon that is Shah Rukh Khan.”

Shah Rukh Khan will be remembered forever as one of the greatest actors of all time, but what sets him apart is his mind, chivalry, generosity, and more. A couple of days before the list was announced, Shah Rukh Khan won the 2023 TIME100 reader poll, in which readers vote for the individuals they feel most deserve a spot on Time’s annual list of the most influential people.

For SS Rajamouli, actor Alia Bhatt wrote that he “knows the audience he’s serving. He knows what beats to hit, what turns to take.” Alia Bhatt asked the RRR director for acting advice, to which he had replied, “Whatever choice you make, just do that with love. Because even if the film doesn’t work, the audience will see love in your eyes for what you’re doing.”