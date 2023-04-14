DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Strong earthquake hits Java, Indonesia

Apr 14, 2023, 05:25 pm IST
F04XXG Seismic activity graph showing an earthquake.

Jakarta: A strong earthquake measuring 6.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck off Indonesia’s Java island on Friday. According to the  European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the  depth of the earthquake was 592 km. No tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake. The Earthquake was strongly felt in Surabaya, Tuban, Denpasar, and Semarang.

Also Read: Eid Al Fitr 2023: Dubai announces holidays 

Indonesia, which consists of over 17,000 islands, experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, where tectonic plates collide. In November last year, at least 162 people were killed after a magnitude-5.6 earthquake struck the island that is reportedly home to over 50 per cent of the country’s population.

 

Tags
shortlink
Apr 14, 2023, 05:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button