Strong earthquake hits Java, Indonesia

Jakarta: A strong earthquake measuring 6.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck off Indonesia’s Java island on Friday. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the depth of the earthquake was 592 km. No tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake. The Earthquake was strongly felt in Surabaya, Tuban, Denpasar, and Semarang.

Indonesia, which consists of over 17,000 islands, experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, where tectonic plates collide. In November last year, at least 162 people were killed after a magnitude-5.6 earthquake struck the island that is reportedly home to over 50 per cent of the country’s population.