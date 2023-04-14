These are the health benefits of meditation

Meditation is an approach to train the mind. The ultimate benefit of meditation is the liberation of the mind from attachment. The liberated practitioner no longer needlessly follows desires or clings to experiences, but instead maintains a calm mind and sense of inner harmony.

Following are the benefits of meditation:

Lower blood pressure

Improved blood circulation

Lower heart rate

Less perspiration

Slower respiratory rate

Less anxiety

Lower blood cortisol levels

More feelings of well-being

Less stress

Deeper relaxation

How to meditate:

Sit or lie comfortably.

Close your eyes.

Make no effort to control the breath; simply breathe naturally.

Focus your attention on the breath and on how the body moves with each inhalation and exhalation.

Notice the movement of your body as you breathe.

Observe your chest, shoulders, rib cage, and belly.

Simply focus your attention on your breath without controlling its pace or intensity.

If your mind wanders, return your focus back to your breath.

Maintain this meditation practice for two to three minutes to start, and then try it for longer periods.