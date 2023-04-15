Army to Review Ground SOPs Following Nagaland Op Decision

The Indian Army is currently reviewing the implementation of the amended Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for counter-insurgency operations in Northeast India following the botched operation in Nagaland in December 2021. Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RP Kalita said, ‘It is being closely reviewed on ground zero,’ in Guwahati. The operation resulted in the death of 14 young men, and the army court of inquiry into the incident was concluded. However, due to the stay order passed by the Supreme Court, the proceedings have been stayed completely. In addition to the inquiry, the army has analyzed the mistakes in the operation, reviewed the conduct of the operation in the region, and made the necessary amendments to the SOPs for Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and upper Assam. The troops are now following the amended SOPs to carry out operations.

Lt. Gen Kalita also welcomed the reduction of areas under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the Northeast. He said, ‘As the situation further improves, more and more places will see AFSPA rollback, and it’s a welcome step.’ The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China is stable, and any emerging situations or minor misunderstandings are being resolved through established protocols, said Lt. Gen Kalita. Both sides are trying to resolve disputes through talks, and all developments across the LAC are being closely monitored at different levels.

The Eastern Army commander added that the focus is also on the India-Myanmar border. Indian troops, primarily the Assam Rifles, are closely monitoring the situation along the border. No part of Indian territory is being used by any of Myanmar’s rebel groups, and there have been a few cases of bombings near the border against rebel groups, and the army is constantly monitoring the situation.