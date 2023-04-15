Arvind Kejriwal, the CM of Delhi to be questioned by CBI in alleged corruption in alcohol sales policy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, for questioning on April 16 regarding an alleged corruption case surrounding Delhi’s now-terminated liquor sales policy. The case has led to the arrest of former Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia and several others.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Kejriwal of masterminding the scam, but this is the first time the CBI has summoned the chief minister for questioning. In addition, the Goa Police has issued an order for Kejriwal to appear for questioning on April 27 regarding an alleged defacement of public property.

The AAP has called the CBI summons a conspiracy to arrest Kejriwal and silence his voice, but he has agreed to visit the CBI office as per the summons.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of being corrupt from top to bottom and claimed that he and other AAP officials could face arrest for challenging the party’s hold on power. He added that the arrest of Sisodia was orchestrated by ‘anti-national forces’ that want to prevent the country from progressing.

The allegations against the AAP relate to seeking bribes in return for favorable treatment in liquor sales.