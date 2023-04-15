Assam sets global record by performing Bihu dance with 11,304 dancers and drummers at a single venue

On April 13, Assam made a world record by performing the Bihu dance with 11,304 dancers and drummers at a single venue, according to the state’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also witnessed the performance on April 14.

The ‘gamosa,’ a traditional Assamese scarf, was also awarded a Geographical Indication registration certificate by Unnat P. Pandit, Controller General of Patent, Designs and Trademarks and Registrar of GI Registry, to Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The gamosa, which is an important aspect of Assamese culture and identity, received a GI tag in December of the previous year.

Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that Thursday’s display was the largest Bihu performance ever. An adjudicator from the Guinness World Records office in London witnessed the performance and awarded the performers with the world record for Bihu dancing and dhol playing.

The Assam government initiated the process of incorporating Bihu into the Guinness Book of World Records, and the culture department paid for the associated expenses, according to India Today.

The ‘gamosa’ is a handwoven rectangular cotton cloth with red borders and various designs and motifs that Assamese people traditionally gift to elders and guests as a symbol of respect and honour. It is also an important component of Assamese identity and pride, and is included in all socio-religious ceremonies in the state.

The term ‘gamosa’ means ‘towel’ in Assamese and is frequently used in homes for everyday activities and special occasions.