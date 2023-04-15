Cong announces 43 more candidates in third list for Karnataka Assembly elections

On Saturday, the Congress released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. The list includes 43 candidates, one of whom is Laxman Savadi, a former BJP leader and deputy chief minister from the Athani assembly seat. The Congress did not field former chief minister Siddharamaiah from Kolar assembly constituency, opting instead for Kothur G Manjunath. The party had already fielded Siddharamaiah from Varuna constituency, which was previously represented by his son.

The Congress also fielded Nivedit Alva, son of former Governor Margaret Alva, from the Kumta assembly seat. The party has so far announced candidates for 209 seats, with 124 in the first list and 42 in the second list. The remaining 15 candidates have yet to be announced.

Savadi, a Lingayat leader in Belagavi district, announced his resignation from the BJP and Legislative Council on Friday after being denied a ticket for the elections. He then joined the Congress and stated, ‘From today onwards, I have no connection with the BJP. I will be a devoted and loyal worker of the Congress, just as I was in the BJP for 20 to 25 years.’