Constable exams will be conducted in 15 languages

The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the conduct of constable (general duty) examinations for Central Armed Police Forces in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English, in a landmark decision. The historic decision was made at the initiative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to encourage local youth participation in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and to promote regional languages, according to an official statement. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and National Security Guard are the CAPFs (NSG). The question paper will be set in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri, and Konkani. The announcement comes just days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Shah, urging him to include Tamil as a language in the written exam for CRPF personnel recruitment. Stalin stated in his letter that the CRPF recruitment written exam notification stated that the test could be taken in English or Hindi.