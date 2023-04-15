Kerala celebrates Vishu; looking to a prosperous and progressive season

On Saturday, people in Kerala celebrated the Malayalam New Year, Vishu, with colorful rituals, traditional fervor, and gaiety, looking forward to a season of prosperity and progress. Vishu, also known as the harvest festival, occurs on the first day of the Malayalam month of ‘Medam’. In Hindu households, the day began early in the morning with family members waking up to see ‘vishukkanni,’ the custom of looking at auspicious articles arranged in brass vessels, symbolizing hope and prosperity. Aside from seasonal fruits and vegetables, rice, gold ornaments, clothes, coins, and holy texts are arranged on a platter in front of the deity to be the first thing people see when they wake up on Vishu day. In keeping with tradition, elders presented money, particularly coins, as ‘Vishukkaineetam’ to children in the family. The day marked the start of the ‘Vishu Vilakku’ festival season in many temples in the state’s northern regions. A highlight of the Vishu celebrations in the central and southern districts was the preparation of ‘Vishu Sadhya,’ a sumptuous feast consisting of ethnic delicacies made from seasonal produce such as cucumber, mango, and jackfruit. Since the early morning hours, devotees have flocked to the state’s major temples, including Lord Krishna’s at Guruvayur and Lord Ayyappa’s at Sabarimala. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan were among those who greeted people on the day.