Xiaomi launches new smart TV in India: Details

Mumbai: Chinese brand, Xiaomi launched its Smart TV X Pro series in the Indian markets. The device was launched at the Smarter Living 2023 event in Bengaluru. The new smart TV lineup runs on Google TV and comes in three sizes — 43 inches, 50 inches, and 55 inches. The Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the base Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro 43 model with a 43-inch display. The 50-inch Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro 50 is priced at Rs. 41,999 and the 55-inch Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro 55 price in India is set at Rs. 47,999. The TVs will be available for purchase on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart and retail stores from April 19.

Also Read: KTM launches low-cost variant of adventure motorcycle in India: Price, features

All three variants of the Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series have 4K HDR screens. They also offer Dolby Vision IQ support and proprietary Vivid Picture Engine 2 technology. The Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series features Dolby Atmos-supported speaker system with up to 40W output and DTS:X technology. The smart TVs also include Google Assistant and support for YouTube, PatchWall, Chromecast, and Google Play store.