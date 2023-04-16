Crown Prince of Dubai announces Golden Visas for imams, preachers, muezzins

Dubai: Dubai will grant Golden Residency Visas to a number of imams, preachers, muezzins, muftis, and religious researchers. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai has announced this. The decision was taken on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

The decision comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Among those who were awarded the Golden Visa are imams, muezzins, preachers, muftis, and religious researchers who have completed 20 years at the helm of their work in Dubai.They will also receive a ‘financial honour’, in appreciation of their efforts in promoting religion, safeguarding public morals, and helping spread the values ??of tolerance that characterise the UAE.