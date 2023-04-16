How to keep ginger and garlic fresh in summer

During the summer season, ginger and garlic are two important kitchen ingredients that not only add flavor to various dishes but also provide health benefits relevant to hot weather. Ginger, for instance, has natural anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce inflammation in the body, which is beneficial during times of high humidity and temperature. Additionally, it aids digestion and soothes stomach upset, making it a valuable ingredient for heavier summer recipes.

Garlic, on the other hand, has been known to lower blood pressure, which is especially useful during the summer when dehydration and heat can cause blood pressure to rise. It’s also a natural antibiotic and can boost the immune system, helping to protect against illness.

To keep ginger fresh during summer, there are three methods you can use. First, keep unpeeled ginger in an airtight bag in the fridge. The ginger won’t spoil due to the lack of moisture and oxygen. Second, wrap cut or peeled ginger in plastic and store it in the fridge, where it can last up to a week. Finally, chop ginger and store it in an airtight container in the fridge to preserve it for up to two months.

To keep garlic fresh for up to six months, it’s important to ensure it doesn’t sprout. Store it in an open area away from sunlight and in a somewhat dark space. If you’ve peeled or cut garlic that you won’t be using, store it in an airtight container in the fridge, where it can last for two to three weeks. However, chopped garlic will lose its effectiveness if stored for too long.

Contrary to popular belief, garlic can be stored in the fridge to keep it fresh. Finely chop the garlic and make a batch, using it as and when you like. This will help to preserve its freshness.