Malayali security officer in Sudan killed by stray bullet during civil unrest

Albert Augustine, a 48-year-old security officer from Kannur, was tragically killed in Sudan on April 16th, 2023. According to Manorama News, he was hit by a stray bullet during civil unrest that occurred when the army clashed with reserve forces in the country. The bullet had pierced through his apartment window, ultimately claiming his life. Augustine was an ex-army officer who had been working in a private security firm in Sudan for six months.

Augustine’s wife, Saibella, and their younger daughter, Mareeta, were also present in the apartment at the time of the incident. They had recently arrived in Sudan for a vacation and were scheduled to return to India in a few days. This tragic event has left the family and the community in shock and grief.