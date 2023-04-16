Market valuation of top-10 companies surge by Rs 67,859 crore

Mumbai: The market capitalization (M-cap) of top-10 companies together added Rs 67,859.77 crore in a holiday-shortened last week. The top gainers in the list were Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel. The top losers in the market were Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever and Infosys.

emerging as the biggest gainers. Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 598.03 points or 0.99 per cent. Equity markets were closed on Friday (April 14) on account of Ambedkar Jayanti. From the top-10 pack,

The market valuation of ICICI Bank jumped Rs 17,188.25 crore to Rs 6,27,940.23 crore. The M-cap of HDFC Bank surged by Rs 15,065.31 crore to Rs 9,44,817.85 crore and HDFC climbed Rs 10,557.84 crore to Rs 5,11,436.51 crore. The M-cap of ITC zoomed Rs 10,190.97 crore to Rs 4,91,465.96 crore.

Market capitalization of Reliance Industries surged Rs 9,911.59 crore to Rs 15,93,736.01 crore. The mcap of State Bank of India climbed Rs 4,640.8 crore to Rs 4,75,815.69 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went up by Rs 305.01 crore to Rs 4,27,416.08 crore.

However, the valuation of Infosys tumbled Rs 13,897.67 crore to Rs 5,76,069.05 crore. The mcap of TCS plunged Rs 11,654.08 crore to Rs 11,67,182.50 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever tanked Rs 6,954.79 crore to Rs 5,95,386.43 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, HDFC, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.