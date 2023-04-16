Russia says that the Wagner mercenary group have captured two more areas of Bakhmut

According to media reports, the Russian defence ministry announced on April 15 that the fighters of the Wagner mercenary group had taken control of two more areas in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which is on the frontlines of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The city has become symbolically significant, despite its limited strategic value, due to the intensity of the fighting that has taken place there. The Russian ministry statement accused Ukrainian troops of destroying city infrastructure and residential buildings deliberately to slow the advance of Russian forces. It also claimed that the Russian army’s paratroop units were supporting the advance by holding back Ukrainian forces on the flanks. However, Ukraine has denied these claims, saying that its troops still have access to the city and have been able to send in munitions.

The Wagner mercenary group, which is headed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Kremlin-linked businessman, has reportedly led several fights and spearheaded Russia’s attempt to take Bakhmut since last summer. Kyiv believes that Bakhmut is key to holding Russian forces away from the entire eastern front.

On April 14, the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence issued an intelligence update stating that the Ukrainian troops had been pushed back from some territory in Bakhmut as Russia launched a renewed assault with intense artillery fire over the past two days. The update further stated that the Ukrainian defence still held the western districts of the town but faced significant resupply issues. It added that Ukrainian forces had made orderly withdrawals from the positions they had been forced to concede. On April 16, Russia claimed to have cut off Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut. However, Ukraine has denied these claims and insisted that its troops had access to the city.

Despite analysts’ assertions that Bakhmut has little strategic value, the city remains a crucial battleground for both sides.