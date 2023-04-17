At least 11 die of sunstroke at Amit Shah’s Maharashtra Bhushan award event

The Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Navi Mumbai turned tragic with the loss of at least 11 lives due to sunstroke, as the event was held in an open ground.

The function was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who presented the award to spiritual leader Appasaheb Dharmadhikari. Some patients have been discharged, while others are still in hospitals under observation. The kin of the deceased will receive Rs 5 lakh in compensation, and the state will pay for the medical treatment of those affected by sunstroke.

Chief Minister Shinde directed officials to move patients to specialized hospitals if required. Dharmadhikari, known for his social work, received a 10-feet garland of roses and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.