CBI arrests Trinamool MLA Jiban Krishna Saha

According to sources, Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha was arrested on Monday morning from his residence in Burwan, Murshidabad district by CBI officials. He was being questioned since April 14 regarding the school jobs-for-graft scam case, involving alleged illegal recruitments in West Bengal government-sponsored and -aided schools. The MLA was taken to the investigative agency’s office in Kolkata by a convoy of vehicles with CRPF security. One of the two mobile phones belonging to him was fished out of a pond adjacent to his residence in Murshidabad on Sunday evening.

This is the third arrest made by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the investigation into the case. Former state minister Partha Chatterjee and another MLA Manik Bhattacharya were arrested earlier. Mr. Bhattacharya is a former president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education. The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are investigating the case and the alleged money trail involved in it on orders of the Calcutta High Court.