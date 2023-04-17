Delhi 3-Storey Building Collapse: No Casualties Yet.

Late on Sunday night, a three-storey house located in the Tagore Garden area of Delhi collapsed, opposite Metro Pillar no 448. Emergency services were alerted, and three fire engines rushed to the scene.

The Fire department has reported that the collapsed building had a basement and was made up of ground plus three floors. It appears that the incident occurred while digging the basement of an adjacent plot.

At present, there have been no reports of any casualties. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collapse. In the words of a Fire department official, ‘The rescue operation is on, and we are trying to clear the debris to ensure that no one is trapped.’