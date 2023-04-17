IMD predicts light to moderate isolated rain till April 20

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate isolated rain in some districts until April 20, bringing some relief to Keralites suffering from the intense summer heat, which appears to be getting worse by the day. During this time, the southern districts are likely to receive more rain. The IMD predicts normal rainfall across the state from April 21 to 27. Though some districts received isolated rain on Sunday, providing residents with some relief, it was insufficient to significantly lower the temperature. Meanwhile, maximum temperatures in Palakkad and Thrissur were hovering around 40 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to the latest IMD readings. While the maximum temperature in Palakkad fell to 38.2 degrees Celsius, it was 36.1 degrees in Thrissur. According to the IMD, maximum temperatures in southern districts and Palakkad are likely to be above normal until April 20. Temperatures may be normal across the state between April 21 and 27, with the exception of some pockets in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures in Palakkad and Thrissur were hovering around 40 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to the latest IMD readings. While the maximum temperature in Palakkad fell to 38.2 degrees Celsius, it was 36.1 degrees in Thrissur. According to the IMD, maximum temperatures in southern districts and Palakkad are likely to be above normal until April 20. Temperatures may be normal across the state between April 21 and 27, with the exception of some pockets in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta. Except for Pathanamthitta, the state received 60% less rainfall from April 6 to 12. Since March 1, there has been a 40% decrease in rainfall. Pathanamthitta received an extra 196mm of rain. Kannur has received no rainfall.