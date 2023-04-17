Jagadish Shettar Quits BJP and Joins Congress as Former Karnataka CM

Jagadish Shettar, the former chief minister of Karnataka, has joined the Congress party on Monday after resigning from the Karnataka Assembly due to his candidature not being reconsidered by the BJP for the May 10 election. Shettar visited the Congress office in Bengaluru on Monday morning to officially join the party. According to reports, Congress is likely to field him at Hubli-Dharwad Central. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, and Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Siddaramaiah arrived at the party office to welcome Shettar.

Shettar had flown from Hubli to Bengaluru on Sunday in a special helicopter to hold discussions with Congress general secretary (Karnataka in-charge) Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress state chief D K Shivakumar, former minister M B Patil, and veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa.