Kharge urges PM Modi for caste census in written reques

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to conduct an up-to-date caste census. In the letter, Kharge pointed out that social justice and empowerment programmes are incomplete in the absence of such data.

The regular decennial census, which was supposed to be conducted in 2021, has not been carried out yet. Kharge emphasized the importance of an updated Caste Census, saying that a reliable database is necessary, particularly for OBCs.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh shared Kharge’s letter on Twitter, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also demanded that the 2011 caste-based census data be released to the public.

The Congress-led UPA government conducted the Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) in 2011, but the data on caste has not been published yet.