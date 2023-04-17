KSRTC salary disbursal delay reports dismissed by Transport Minister

Transport Minister Antony Raju has dismissed reports of delay in distributing salaries to Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) staff. On Monday, he refuted baseless allegations made against the government and KSRTC management regarding salary distribution. According to Raju, the first instalment of salary was given before April 5, and KSRTC is not withholding any money. He stated that both the corporation and the government want to give the full salary to the employees. However, he urged the employees to understand the current financial crisis and refrain from protesting.

Regarding the central government’s scrapping policy, the minister expressed criticism, stating that the state government has to bear an additional expense of Rs 800 crore for purchasing new vehicles. He added that, so far, the centre has not announced any financial aid to the state to meet this expenditure. Raju’s statement provides an insight into the government’s stance on the salary issue and highlights the financial burden imposed on the state due to the central government’s policy.