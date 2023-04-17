Lok Ayukta clarifies rare remark on rabid dog

The Lok Ayukta has taken the unusual step of issuing a clarification over its harsh remarks towards the complainant in the case involving the misappropriation of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. In the press release, the Lok Ayukta stated that it had not called the complainant ‘a rabid dog.’ The ombudsman clarified that it had only remarked, ‘no one will stick a rod into a rabid dog’s mouth if they spot one on the streets,’ which was then misinterpreted by the media.

During the hearing of a review petition on Tuesday, the Lok Ayukta had chided petitioner RS Sasikumar for defaming the body by demanding the transfer of the CMDRF case to a full bench. The bench pointed out that the complainant did not have confidence in the bench but still approached it with the review petition. Additionally, the ombudsman highlighted an alleged statement by the complainant that the Chief Minister had influenced the case and questioned what prompted him to make such an allegation.

The media had widely reported that the Lok Ayukta had compared the petitioner’s remarks to that of a ‘rabid dog.’ This has led to the ombudsman issuing a press release to clarify its observations. It is quite unusual for the anti-graft ombudsman to issue such a statement, but it shows the importance of ensuring that accurate information is conveyed to the public.