NCERT: Minor changes to textbooks do not require notification

Days after certain sentences about Mahatma Gandhi, his assassin Nathuram Godse, Hindu extremists, and the 2002 Gujarat riots were removed from school textbooks, the NCERT stated that minor changes do not need to be notified because they are regular in nature. According to a statement posted on the council’s website, the deleted portions were not included in the official list of deletions announced last year because “minor deletions” are not notified to avoid confusion among teachers and students.

While the rationalised textbooks were being printed, the rationalisation details for each book were also uploaded to the website, along with the textbook in PDF form. However, it should be noted that reprinting textbooks in response to stakeholder suggestions is a regular process that occurs every year, the statement continued. In June 2022, the NCERT made public a list of changes and deletions made in recently reprinted textbooks. However, many deletions, including those involving Mahatma Gandhi, went unnoticed.