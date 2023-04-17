Offset pays tribute to his late cousin Takeoff with a huge tattoo

Offset has found a touching way to honour his late cousin, Takeoff, who was a member of the popular rap group Migos. Takeoff was tragically shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas on November 1st last year.

Several months later, Offset unveiled a massive new tattoo on his back, which is a portrait of Takeoff that covers the entire area. He shared a picture of the tattoo on social media, along with the message ‘Love you 4L & after ?’, and was met with an outpouring of support from fans who praised the tattoo and expressed their grief over Takeoff’s loss.

Since Takeoff’s death, Migos has made a point of remembering their late bandmate at every opportunity. In a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to his cousin, Offset wrote about his pain and disbelief at the loss of his dear friend.

He expressed his love for Takeoff and his hope that they will one day be reunited, while also acknowledging the profound impact that Takeoff had on his life and on the world of music in general.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was a founding member of Migos, which he formed with his cousin Offset and his uncle Quavo in 2008. The group quickly became one of the most successful acts in hip-hop, with chart-topping hits like ‘Versace’ and ‘Bad and Boujee’.

Despite his untimely death, Takeoff’s legacy lives on through his music and the memories that his friends and family cherish. Offset’s tribute tattoo is a powerful symbol of that legacy and a testament to the love and respect that he had for his cousin.