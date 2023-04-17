Railway Minister Riyas suggests Kerala deserves additional Vande Bharat trains for contributing highest ticket revenue

According to Kerala’s Minister for Tourism and Public Works, PA Muhammad Riyas, the state should receive more Vande Bharat trains because it generates the highest revenue from ticket sales. He stated that the Vande Bharat train is the right of every Malayali and should not be treated as a favor from the Centre.

Kerala is a state that generates the most revenue from ticket sales and does not have sufficient trains to match its needs, unlike other states where ticketless travel is common.

Riyas emphasized that his government appreciates the Vande Bharat Express, but it is not a substitute for the upcoming SilverLine project, as he remarked, ‘We are honestly happy about the Vande Bharat train. But is this an alternative for SilverLine? Not at all.’