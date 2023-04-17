SC grants bail to TMC’s Saket Gokhale

The Supreme Court granted bail to Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale in a case involving the alleged misuse of money raised through crowdfunding on Monday. While granting relief to the leader, a bench comprised of Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath noted that a charge sheet had already been filed in the case. On December 30, 2022, Gokhale was apprehended by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch in Delhi. He is charged under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 467 (forgery).A complaint was filed against him by a woman who claimed to have contributed ?500 to the crowdfunding initiative launched by the TMC spokesperson.He is also facing a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over alleged money laundering charges.