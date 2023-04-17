Vande Bharat’s trial run finishes TVM-Kottayam in 2.18 hrs

On Monday, the Indian Railways began the trial run of Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur. Officials and staff were present onboard the modern train allocated to Kerala. The electric-multiple unit train departed from Thiruvananthapuram railway station at 5.10 am and arrived at Kottayam at 7.28 am, taking 2 hours and 18 minutes to cover the Thiruvananthapuram-Kottayam route. Officials said that the train’s schedule would be announced after the trial run.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the Vande Bharat Express in Kerala on April 25 in Thiruvananthapuram. Ahead of the event, Modi will be participating in a youth programme titled ‘Yuvam’ in Kochi on April 24. The state BJP has launched a high-level campaign to make the event a success.

Last Friday, the BJP announced the center’s plans to grant Vande Bharat Express train to Kerala. Union Minister V Muraleedharan and state BJP president K Surendran described the new Vande Bharat Express as a ‘Vishu Kaineettam’ by PM Modi to the people of the state.

The Vande Bharat train features 16 modern coaches and will have uninterrupted services. The semi high-speed train is capable of running at up to 160 kmph and offers a better travel experience for passengers. According to railway sources, the train is expected to cover 510 km in seven hours, but it will not reach its maximum speed initially in Kerala due to the nature of the tracks. The train’s speed will be limited to 110 km per hour.

The train will only have one stop in each district. The Southern Railway has suggested stops for the train at Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Tirur, and Kozhikode.