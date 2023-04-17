Vande Bharat’s trial run successful, completes TVM-Kannur route in 7 hrs 10 mins

On Monday, the Indian Railways successfully conducted a trial run of Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, covering a distance of 510 km in 7 hours and 10 minutes. The electric-multiple unit train departed from Thiruvananthapuram railway station at 5.10 am and arrived at Kozhikode in 6 hours and 7 minutes. During the trial run, higher officials and staff travelled in the modern train that was allocated to Kerala. The train is expected to start its return journey by 2.30 pm, and the schedule will be announced after the trial run.

The Vande Bharat Express has 16 modern coaches, can run up to 160 kmph, and will have uninterrupted services, offering a better travel experience for passengers. However, based on the nature of the tracks in Kerala, the train’s speed will be limited to 110 kmph. The train is expected to have only a single stop in each district, with the stops suggested by the Southern Railway being Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Tirur, and Kozhikode.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off the Vande Bharat Express in Kerala on April 25 in Thiruvananthapuram. According to reports, Modi will be arriving in Kochi on April 24 to participate in a program titled ‘Yuvam’, where he will be interacting with around 1 lakh youth. The new Vande Bharat Express was announced by the BJP as a ‘Vishu Kaineettam’ by PM Modi to the people of the state, and a high-level campaign is being undertaken by the state BJP to make it a major success.