Wife reports Malayali’s death in Sudan left unattended for over 24 hours

The tragic death of Albert Augustine, a security officer from Kerala, has left his family in distress. Albert was shot dead by a stray bullet while inside his apartment during the civil unrest in Sudan last Saturday. His wife, Saibella, reached out to her relatives in Kerala through an audio message, pleading for their rescue.

According to Saibella, the body of her husband has remained unattended for over 24 hours. ‘We had taken refuge at another flat, but that place is not safe. Now our daughter and I are in the basement of the building. Please save us,’ she said.

The family is desperately seeking help and support from the Indian government to bring back Albert’s body and rescue his wife and daughter. ‘We appeal to the Indian government and the embassy in Sudan to take immediate action to bring back Albert’s body and rescue his wife and daughter,’ said a family member.

The tragic incident has left the Malayali community in Sudan in shock and sorrow. They have come together to offer their support and help to the family in distress. ‘We are deeply saddened by the loss of Albert, a kind and gentle soul. We stand with his family in their hour of need and are ready to extend any help and support,’ said a member of the community.

The family is hoping for a swift resolution to the situation and a safe return to their homeland. ‘We pray for the safety of Saibella and her daughter and hope they return home safely. We also hope that the Indian government takes immediate action to bring back Albert’s body,’ said a close friend of the family.