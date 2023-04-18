34-Year-Old Indian Climber goes missing from Mountain Annapurna

Indian climber, 34, went missing from Mt. Annapurna in Nepal on Monday, according to an official with the expedition organiser. Anurag Malu, a resident of Kishangadh in Rajasthan, went missing while descending from Mt. Annapurna’s Camp III on Monday morning, according to Mingma Sherpa, chairman of Seven Summit Treks, which led the trekking expedition. Malu is on a mission to summit all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and seven summits in order to raise awareness about the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. We launched a thorough search for Malu soon after he went missing. However, we have not been able to locate him as of this evening Sherpa stated. The search will continue on Tuesday, he added. According to local media, Malu was awarded the REX KaramVeer Chakra and was named India’s 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador. Annapurna is the world’s tenth highest mountain, rising 8,091 metres above sea level. Its ascent is well known for the difficulty and danger involved.