Add a touch of sweetness to your Ramadan meal with this simple vermicelli dessert recipe

This delicious vermicelli dessert is a perfect way to sweeten up your Ramadan meal. Made with simple ingredients such as vermicelli, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom powder, this dessert is easy to make and sure to please everyone’s taste buds. With the addition of raisins and sliced almonds, it is a perfect balance of nutty and sweet flavors. Try out this recipe and add a touch of sweetness to your Iftar meal!

Ingredients:

1 cup vermicelli

2 cups milk

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup ghee or butter

1/4 cup raisins

1/4 cup sliced almonds

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

Instructions:

Begin by heating the ghee or butter in a pan on medium heat. Add the vermicelli and stir until it turns golden brown in color.

Next, add in the milk and sugar and stir until everything is combined. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and allow it to simmer for 5-7 minutes.

Add in the raisins, sliced almonds, and cardamom powder, and stir well.

Continue to simmer the mixture for an additional 5-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the vermicelli has softened and the mixture has thickened.

Once the mixture has thickened, remove it from the heat and allow it to cool for a few minutes.

Serve the vermicelli dessert warm or chilled, garnished with additional sliced almonds and raisins on top.

Enjoy your delicious vermicelli dessert as a sweet treat after your Iftar meal during Ramadan!