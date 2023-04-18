Amid tiger scare, Ranni MLA calls for drone inspection in Perunad

Ranni: Amid tiger scare in Perunad, it has been decided to conduct drone surveillance across the place, as per instructions given by Ranni MLA Pramod Narayanan. Till date, tiger have been spotted in Perunad Koonankara, Kolamala and Bathani Pudhuvel areas in Ranni, Pathanamthitta in recent days.

After noticing wild behaviour in the area, authorities conducted inspection in the area, and confirmed that to be tiger presence. In the meantime, people panicked and complaints were raised about the presence of tiger in nearby areas. Following this the MLA suggested to carry out a detailed inspection with drone assistance. Authorities informed that the inspection will be conducted from Wednesday.