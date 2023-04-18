DH NEWSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Eid Al Fitr 2023: Emirate in UAE announces holidays

Ajman: The Human Resources Department in Ajman has announced the official Eid Al Fitr holidays for government employees in the emirate. The holidays will be from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3, 1444 AH.

Eid Al Fitr is celebrated after the holy month on the first of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. The holy month began in the Emirates on Thursday, March 23. Islamic months last for 29 or 30 days, depending on when the moon is sighted. As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan will last for 29 days this year, meaning that the Eid holiday in Ajman will begin on Thursday, April 20.

 

