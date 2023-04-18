Ishfaq Ahmed leaves Kerala Blasters after mutual agreement

After completing his contract, Kerala Blasters FC and assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed have parted ways. Ishfaq had been with the Blasters as an assistant coach for four years, following a three-year period as a player for the club.

In a statement, Blasters Sporting Director Karolys Skinkis expressed the club’s appreciation for Ishfaq’s contribution: ‘Kerala Blasters FC wants to wholeheartedly thank Ishfaq for the hard work and commitment he has shown toward the team as an assistant coach over the last four years. His passion for the game has made his place in the club’s history special, from being a player first and then a coach. The club will always welcome him back with open arms as part of the Kerala Blasters family. The club would like to wish Ishfaq all the best for his future endavours.’

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Ishfaq, but the Blasters have indicated that they are open to working with him again in the future. In any case, his passion for the game and dedication to his team have left a lasting impression on the club’s history.