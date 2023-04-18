Man arrested for making death threats against UP

According to officials, police in this city have filed a case against a man from Jharkhand who threatened to murder Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Aman Raja posted on Facebook that he intended to kill Adityanath. The director general of police, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, and other officials received a screenshot of the post via twitter: A case against Raja was opened on Monday at the Kotwali police station in this city, according to D K Sharma, the circle officer for Baghpat.