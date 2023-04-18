Soy chunk Malabar Pola: A veg twist on the traditional iftar snack

Soy chunk Malabar Pola is a vegetarian twist on the traditional iftar snack that originates from the Malabar region of Kerala, India. It is a savory pancake filled with a flavorful mixture of soy chunks, onions, and spices. This easy-to-make snack is perfect for breaking your fast during the holy month of Ramadan or for a delicious snack any time of the year.

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup milk

2 eggs

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

Salt, to taste

Oil, for frying

For the filling:

1 cup soy chunks, soaked in water and drained

1 onion, finely chopped

1 teaspoon ginger, finely chopped

1 teaspoon garlic, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

Salt, to taste

Oil, for frying

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, water, milk, eggs, turmeric powder, cumin powder, and salt. Mix well until you have a smooth batter.

In a separate bowl, mix the drained soy chunks, onion, ginger, garlic, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and salt.

Heat some oil in a non-stick pan and add the soy chunk mixture. Cook for 5-7 minutes or until the soy chunks are cooked and the onions are soft.

Heat some oil in another non-stick pan and pour in some of the batter, tilting the pan to spread the batter evenly. Cook until the bottom is golden brown.

Spread some of the soy chunk mixture on one half of the pancake and fold the other half over it. Cook for another 1-2 minutes or until the pancake is fully cooked.

Repeat the process with the remaining batter and filling.

Serve the soy chunk Malabar Pola hot with some chutney or tomato ketchup. Enjoy!