Tiger cat kills 3 in 72 hours

In response to the growing tiger threat in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district, the administration has declared a school holiday and imposed a night curfew in 24 affected villages. District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan issued orders in this regard late on Sunday night, following the tiger attack. In the last three days, the tiger has killed three people in this area, including two elderly people. On Sunday, the movement of a tiger in Padiyarpani village was also captured on camera while being monitored by a drone. In response to the tiger threat in the district, the Pauri Garhwal district administration has imposed a curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. in dozens of villages in the Rikhnikhal and Dhumakot tehsils. The administration has taken this action in response to three separate tiger attacks in the last 72 hours. The forest department has also stepped up and set up cages in potential locations, in addition to using drones to locate the invading tigers. According to Ranjan Mishra, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF), 70% of the Corbett Tiger Reserve falls in Pauri Garhwal district, and this district in the state has the highest number of cases of human-wildlife conflict. Recent tiger killings cannot be classified as man-eating, but rather as an unintentional encounter.